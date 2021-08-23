Court finds former MEC Commissioner Kunje, driver with a case to answer

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate, Austin Banda on Monday ruled that former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner, Linda Kunje and her driver Jones Tewesa have a case to answer for obstructing the president’s convoy.

On December 10, 2020, Kunje and her driver tried to obstruct President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy as he headed to Chancellor College in Zomba for a graduation ceremony.

Kunje and Tewesa were arrested on December 14, 2020 and were charged for criminal recklessness and negligence.

Making the ruling, Banda said there was substantial evidence that the two willingly committed the crime.

“It is the court’s findings that the two committed the crime as such they have a case to answer. However, the court shall announce a new date when full trial shall commence,” said Banda.

Banda pointed out that although the two have a case to answer, it does not mean they are guilty of the offence.

Speaking outside the court, lawyer for Kunje, Christopher Masanje said it was not surprising for his client to have a case to answer.

Masanje said what it meant was that the court has sufficient evidence to put Kunje and her driver on defense.

“We are prepared and ready for the case once dates have been announced. We are hoping that justice will prevail,” said Masanje.

