A court in Zomba has found comedian turned rights activist Bon Kalindo with a case to answer on proposing violence charges.

Kalindo was arrested in the old capital city during his anti-government

demonstrations in Zomba.

Principal resident magistrate Martin Chipofya said the state has presented enough evidence to build a case against Kalindo.

Kalindo is expected to advise the court on the mode of defense he will present before the court on March 8, 2022.