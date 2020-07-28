Court frees boxer Israel Kam’mwamba

Blantyre-based walter weight boxer Israel ‘Money machine’ Kam’mwamba has been freed by the Magistrate Court in Blantyre after spending a week in police custody for beating people at Chilomoni Township.

Kam’mwamba escaped prison sentence when he was fined K40 000.00 and president for the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, came to his rescue in paying the fine.

His arrest was bringing fears ahead of his international fight against a Tanzanian on 8th August in Tanzania.

A fellow boxer, Limbani Lano, was following the proceedings and told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that as a first offender, Kam’mwamba has also been told to be cleaning at a nearest police station or unit.

“He was charged on the two counts. On the first count he was told to be cleaning at a nearest police unit as a first offender while on the second count he was fined K40 000.00. I want to thank our president, Mr Lonzo Zimba and the entire board for assisting with the money for the fine.

“I also wish to advise my fellow boxers that as boxers, we should learn to be calm. We should not retaliate when people provoke us outside the ring,” remarked Lano.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!