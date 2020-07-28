Lilongwe community ground to be renovated

Lilongwe City Council seeks to renovate Lilongwe Community Centre Ground with additional upgraded facilities so that it becomes an asset that can fetch money to the council.

Standards at the ground have been deteriorating over the years and recently it was occupied by vendors as it was just staying idle.

But Lilongwe City Council now says it is time for the facility to continue serving Malawians especially Lilongwe residents as a football ground and other sporting disciplines. Officials say they want the site to have a lawn tennis court, a modern hall, a gymnasium and a car park.

Public Relations Officer for the council, Tamara Chafunya, said a concept plan has been submitted to the Private Public Partnership Commission expressing the council’s wish to refurbish Lilongwe Community Centre Ground.

“The concept plan is looking at improving the facility to have things like a gymnasium and not just using it as a football pitch. It is a broader concept plan. Later, there will be a feasibility study,” Chafunya explained.

Former General Secretary for the Football Association of Malawi, Dr George KaudzaMasina, has hailed Lilongwe City Council for the idea.

“This is a welcome development. Lilongwe Community Centre Ground has a rich history in developing players just like BAT Ground in Blantyre. What they want to do can help them to generate funds,” Masina said on a local radio station.

