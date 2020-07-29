Kamwendo has no place at Wanderers unless his behaviour changes – Sikwese

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers chairperson Symon Sikwese has told club legend Joseph Kamwendo that his position as technical assistant is untenable at the club unless his behaviour changes.

Sikwese was reacting to claims that the club has not paid the former captain for the past three months in his role as technical assistant.

“We have nothing to do with Kamwendo unless he improves on his attitude and behaviour,” said Sikwese.

He accused Kamwendo of discussing his matters in the media.

Kamwendo claimed that he is not being paid when his fellow reserve and youth sides’ technical panel members are getting their salaries.

His claims were backed by the club’s former chairperson Gift Mkandawire.

But Sikwese said Mkandawire and Kamwendo cannot produce contracts to prove their claims.

Sikwese said it is unfortunate that Mkandawire is undermining the current executive committee when the club is “actually struggling because of the mess his committee left.”

Nomads general secretary (GS) Victor Maunde also said the salary Kamwendo was getting was for being a player and not for his role as technical assistant.

He said the club was in the process to formalise his role.

