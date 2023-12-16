Court grants Kalindo bail

A court in Mangochi has given bail to comedian turned rights activist Bon Kalindo following his arrest last week over protests which turned violent.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande has released Kalindo on bail on Friday in Mangochi.

Kalindo has been ordered to pay a cash bond of K300,000 and two non cash sureties of K7 million.

Kalindo has also been told to be appearing at Mangochi Police on Fridays every two weeks.

In addition, he has been told not to be in contact with any witnesses or comment on the case in Public.

Hearing of the case will continue on 11 January 2024.

Kalindo was arrested last week in Zomba soon after he was given another bail in the old capital city following another violent protest against the recent 44 per cent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha and the escalating cost of living.

In the two protests, property was damaged and looted and the state wants Kalindo, as the organiser of the violent protest, to take responsibility of the damages.

Speaking briefly after his release, Kalindo said he would not be intimidated with the arrests, challenging he would continue with the protests.

