Zikhale salutes police for arresting ‘mysterious’ murder suspects

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has saluted officers in the Malawi Police Service for working tirelessly to apprehend those responsible for the recent murder cases in the country.

Ng’oma told journalists on Friday in Likingwe that the cases raised public alarm, saying some people even concluded that there was insecurity in the country.

Zikhale Ng’oma cited the murder of Reserve Bank of Malawi employee Agness Katengeza and Coca-Cola Beverages employee Allan Wittika whose bodies were found in their vehicles a few months ago.

“I have always said Malawi has the best police and those responsible will be apprehended.

“These officers need to be motivated for the job well done.

“I would like to lobby the Ministry of Finance and Parliament to make sure in 2024 the police has been given enough allocation in the national budget to acquire all resources needed to effectively serve the nation,” he said

On security during the festive season, the Minister urged all road users to follow traffic regulations to save lives, adding that police visibility will be increased to ensure safety in all the communities.