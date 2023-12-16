Police arrest former Salima Sugar Company chairperson

Police in Lilongwe say they have arrested former Chairperson of Salima Sugar Company Limited Shirieesh Betgiri.

The law enforcers also say they have three warrants of arrest at hand for three other suspects namely Henri Njoloma, Prashant Sharma, Vikas Hirawatt and Sachin Nikam, who are feared to have travelled outside the country.

National Police Publicist, Peter Kalaya, said police will work with various international agencies to apprehend the other suspects.

This follows a forensic audit report indicating that private investors for the company defrauded the government of billions of Kwachas.

“Let me assure Malawians that those who travelled outside the country will be cornered as we work with our international sister agencies like Interpol,” Kalaya said.

According to Kalaya, the suspects will answer charges ranging from uttering false documents, forgery, cheating, conspiracy to defraud and money laundering.

