Nankhumwa welcomes Mutharika’s candidacy for DPP presidency

Opposition Democractic Progressive Party (DPP) ‘rebel leader’ Kondwani Nankhumwa has welcomed the decision by party president Peter Mutharika to contest for the presidency during an elective conference this month-end.

Nankhumwa, who has been demoted from his powerful position of DPP vice president for the south to a mere advisor to Mutharika, has also welcomed a call for the party’s convention slated for this month end.

A statement issued today and signed by Nankhumwa says it is convincing that Mutharika has acknowledged the importance to comply with the court’s determination to hold a convention within 90 days.

Nankhumwa has also expressed satisfaction with Mutharika’s interest to contest as a presidential candidate at the elective conference.

He has however expressed concern over the formation of a disciplinary committee for the national convention.

At the NGC meeting on Wednesday, members agreed to hold the party’s convention on 26th and 27th December 2023.

Nankhumwa launched his campaign for the party presidency on Monday and is upbeat of unseating Mutharika who became the DPP president soon after the death of his brother and founder of the DPP, Bingu wa Mutharika.

