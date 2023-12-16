Old Mutual top performing staff off to Thailand

The leading financial services provider, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, has sent its top performing 2023 sales staff to Thailand for holiday.

The seven employees left Malawi on 12 December for an 8-day adventurous trip to the Asian country and are expected back on 20 December.

According to Old Mutual’s Human Capital Executive, Rex Kadzongwe, the eight achieved 50 percent above their annual target by the end of October 2023 and the trip is a reward attached to this record.

“We are a company that believes in recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance. These trips are one of the many incentives that Old Mutual offers as a way of encouraging staff to work hard and meet their targets” he said.

Kadzongwe said, that as a responsible business, the company recognises staff as a key stakeholder. We believe that these type of rewards create an environment where our employees find a deep sense of connection and meaning in our purpose of enabling our customers to financially thrive.

He said “The travelling team will come back rejuvenated and more motivated for the next financial year which in turn translates to superior customer experience.

One of the people travelling, Grey Tewete, said they are looking forward to enjoying their time and that they chose Thailand because of its weather particularly in December, the number of tourist sites and the country’s rich history.

Others travelling include Philip Waluza, Johnas Mwanja, Kenneth Kaunda, Asa Mwalwanda, Emmie Madikhula, and Sharon Mkandawire.

