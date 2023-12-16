Police arrest DPP councillor over illegal firearm, ammunition

December 16, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda
Police in Blantyre have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Soche ward, Leonard Chimbanga
South west region police spokesperson Beatrice Mukuwa has confirmed the arrest of the vocal government critic.
Mikuwa said police in Chileka have arrested Chimbanga for allegedly being found in possession of an illegal firearm and two live ammunition.
She said Chimbanga was arrested on Thursday with a pistol and the two bullets.
She said Chimbanga will appear in court on Monday.

