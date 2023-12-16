Smart Regulation for a smoke free future 

From experience in some parts of the world that have gone ahead to put in place tobacco harm reduction policies, it is clear that achieving a smoke-free world will drastically reduce or eliminate deaths from diseases related to smoking tobacco.

Currently, countries such as Sweden, Japan, Norway and Iceland have recorded fewer cases of complications from smoking-related diseases and deaths due to people using smoke-free products.

In Sweden for instance, a moistened smokeless tobacco product called snus has been around for over one hundred years and to date, and experts believe it has helped to lower complications such as lung cancer and other diseases associated with tobacco use.

In fact, due to the effectiveness of snus as a smokeless tobacco product, experts believe the entire European Union would have recorded 350,000 less deaths resulting from using combustible cigarettes had all countries in the region adopted smoke-free products such as the snus used in Sweden.

It is therefore imperative for countries across the world, not only in Europe, to be open to smoke-free products to save their smoking populations from the harms of combustible tobacco.

By now, it is also clear that being open to smoke-free products will increase the levels of confidence populations have on public health authorities as people have woken up to the fact that smoke-free products have already proved to be effective by science.

In New Zealand, a recent study found that believing that nicotine causes diseases associated with smoking or having doubts about nicotine can deter people from using risk-reduced nicotine products such as smoke-free products.

This was revealed by Marewa Glover, Professor of the New Zealand Public Health Academic Specialising in Smoking Cessation at the University of Auckland during a recent virtual meeting with experts in public health.

Therefore, current and future compliance and regulation must be enshrined objectively in smart regulatory frameworks for a smoke-free future. The health outcomes compounded by second hand exposure to tobacco are well documented to this end. The global death rate of over 8 million caused by smoke-related illnesses must be used to create multiplier effects in campaigns and awareness programs including the implementation of laws.

Achieving a smoke-free world should not just be the responsibility of governments, but like-minded civic organisations need to come together to crystalise the messages and to spread awareness for those that still need to grasp the information to do so.

The good thing with smoke-free products is that they can be used anywhere without restrictions, hence providing convenience for the user.

It is believed that for smoking that takes place indoors, the smoke and tobacco lingers longer for several hours thereby exposing passive smokers to this trap, a case which is different with smokeless products.

Even better, the benefits of living or working in a smoke-free environment is said to promote healthier hearts and lungs and that goes without saying that these ideals are possible and must be protected by robust laws and policy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!