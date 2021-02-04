Court nullifies 3 Parliamentary elections: MCP wins case, DPP loses 2 seats in Nsanje, UDF  in Chikwawa

February 4, 2021 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The High Court  judge Sylvester Kalembera  on Thursday nullified Parliamentary elections of Nsanje North, Chikwawa East and Nsanje Central constituencies after three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestants disputed the results  of the May 21, 2019 Parliamentary polls.


MCP petitioners and their supporters celebrate the outcome of the ruling .

Candidates for MCP in the three constituencies took Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for declaring incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Francis Kasaila (Nsanje Central), Esther Mcheka Chielenje (Nsanje North) and United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator Sam Khumbanyiwa (Chikwawa East) winners.

With the ruling, its means DPP’s Kasaila, Mcheka Chilenje and  UDF’s Khumbanyiwa have lost their seats and are no longer MPs.

The seats will be competed in a fresh elections to be organised by MEC.

Judge Kalembera has since ordered that a new election be conducted within 60 days.

Those who challenged MEC’s declaration of results are MCP candidates Foster Thipwa (Chikwawa East), Enock Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Kafandikhale Mandevana (Nsanje Central).

Mbalachanda
Mbalachanda
2 hours ago

Much ado about nothing. DPP will win again. Who can vote for MCP now in the south?

