Court nullifies 3 Parliamentary elections: MCP wins case, DPP loses 2 seats in Nsanje, UDF  in Chikwawa

The High Court judge Sylvester Kalembera on Thursday nullified Parliamentary elections of Nsanje North, Chikwawa East and Nsanje Central constituencies after three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestants disputed the results of the May 21, 2019 Parliamentary polls.

Candidates for MCP in the three constituencies took Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for declaring incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Francis Kasaila (Nsanje Central), Esther Mcheka Chielenje (Nsanje North) and United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator Sam Khumbanyiwa (Chikwawa East) winners.

With the ruling, its means DPP’s Kasaila, Mcheka Chilenje and UDF’s Khumbanyiwa have lost their seats and are no longer MPs.

The seats will be competed in a fresh elections to be organised by MEC.

Judge Kalembera has since ordered that a new election be conducted within 60 days.

Those who challenged MEC’s declaration of results are MCP candidates Foster Thipwa (Chikwawa East), Enock Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Kafandikhale Mandevana (Nsanje Central).

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!