Police nab self-styled prophet Mwenyeheli for causing chaos in Lilongwe: Prophet Favour vindicated

Malawi Police in Lilongwe has on Thursday arrested 40-year-old self-styled prophet Kelvin Mwenyeheli of Christ Life Assembly Church in Area 36 for allegedly inciting violence.

Mwenyeheli is suspected to have made a prophesy about the missing, but found dead four-year-old Happy Banda.

The prophesy triggered violence in Area 23 on Monday as communities bayed for the blood of a businesswoman Mwenyeheli alleged to have had a hand in the missing of the boy.

Mwenyeheli is reported to have prophesied that the business lady wanted to use the boy for rituals.

Property worth millions of kwacha was destroyed in the fracas that ensued between the residents and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who were called in to supplement security efforts by the Malawi Police.

The National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, confirmed tothe arrest of Mwenyeheli in an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday.

Kadadzera disclosed that the self-styled prophet is likely to face charges of inciting violence.

However, the missing boy was found dead in Lingadzi river. It is believed that he drowned,” he said.

On Tuesday, Prophet Favour denied making prophesy about the deceased boy and demanded apology from Benson Hodges of Watty Investments for defaming him through posts made on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Favour said it was unfortunate that some people wanted to use the social media to damage my name and reputation.

“I have never made such a prophesy at my church,” Favour told Nyasa Times.

Favour has since engaged Lameck and Co to institute legal proceedings against Benson Hodges should he fail to apologize as demanded.

And in his reaction to the arrest of Mwenyeheli, Prophet Favour said he was happy that he has been vindicated.

“I said it that I never made such a prophesy and some people wouldn’t believe me. Now, here we are! I thank God for laying everything bare,” he said.

