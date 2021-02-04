Mia family donates sewing machines, cloth for face masks production: Fight against Covid-19

Over 45 000 needy people who cannot afford to buy face masks will in the next few days receive re-usable face masks, courtesy of the Mia family.

The donation includes 50 sewing machines, 100 rolls of cloth and other materials for sewing of masks.

The Mia family through Elias Karim MP, who is nephew to the late Muhammed Sidik Mia, presented the donations to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders as well as members from other political parties.

The donations were made on Wednesday in presence of deputy minister of land Abida Mia and other Mia family members.

The leaders who have benefitted from the donations include sitting Members of Parliament (MP), Ward Councillors and also Shadow MP’s from various constituencies and wards in the Southern Region of Malawi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Mia residence in Blantyre, Moses Kumkuyu, who is MCP National Campaign Director, said the donations come as a response to the recent appeal made by President Lazarus Chakwera who called upon Malawians to render assistance in the fight against Covid 19.

He said currently, Malawi is under siege from the rising cases of the virus, hence commended the Mia family for the timely donations.

Kunkuyu emphasized that it was necessary to equip political leaders with Covid-19 preventive materials as many of the people they lead in their different areas can hardly afford to buy a face mask in order to control the spread of Covid-19.

On donating to leaders of other political parties, Kumkuyu who is also Presidential Advisor on Chiefs stressed that Covid-19 does not limit itself to any party colours hence deemed it necessary to include those from other parties.

The donations, according to the Mia family, were made in honour of the late Sidik Mia and also in tandem with Islamic religious beliefs of continuing to do good works that benefit mankind after someone close has passed on.

As a matter of impact, it is expected that at the end of the day, grassroot beneficiaries of the face masks would mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and in turn protect themselves.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!