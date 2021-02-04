Govt to install oxygen plant at Mzuzu Central Hospital

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says plans to install an oxygen plant at Mzuzu Central Hospital is at an advanced stage.

Kandodo said this after visiting health facilities in Mzuzu and Mzimba to see how they are coping with the spike in covid-19 cases.

“My team at the ministry is finalizing drafting the Technical specifications of the Gas plant to be installed in Mzuzu.

“It has taken time due to the fact that it will be different from the ones in Lilongwe and Blantyre as the one to be installed in Mzuzu will be a heavy duty plant which will not only serve Mzuzu Central Hospital but surrounding district hospitals in the region,” she said.

She however expressed concern over the slow progress in the construction of a Covid-19 field hospital in Mzuzu similar to that of Blantyre Youth Centre in Blantyre and Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Chiponda said the Mzuzu field hospital should be completed within the week for the facility to be fully operational by Monday.

Later, she visited the construction work being done at Mapale Health also known as Mzuzu health center where a maternity wing is being extended.

In the afternoon, she visited Mzimba District Hospital and isolation centre where she was briefed how the district is managing the Covid 19 patients and also challenges which they are facing.

