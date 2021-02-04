Khumbize says Oxygen situation under control at Bingu Stadium Covid-19 hospital

February 4, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says enough oxygen has arrived at Bingu National Stadium field hospital in Lilongwe after an acute shortage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oxygen plant to help fight COVID-19

Chiponda says the truck with over 80 gas cylinders loaded with oxygen is safely in Lilongwe.

“The Industrial Gas Plant on Kanengo which was down, the problem has been rectified and it is now up producing much needed oxygen,” said the minister.

She says 70 gas cylinders with oxygen have also been dispatched from Afrox to Lilongwe.

Former president Joyce Banda’s son died at the facility last night due to Covid-19 but it is not known whether the death was due to the lack of oxygen.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mother kills her own 1-year child in Chitipa: Arrested

Malawi Police at Nthalire in Chitipa have arrested a 20 year-old woman for allegedly killing her own child. Police identified...

Close