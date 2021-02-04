Mother kills her own 1-year child in Chitipa: Arrested

February 4, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Police at Nthalire in Chitipa have arrested a 20 year-old woman for allegedly killing her own child.

Police identified the suspect as Mphatso Kaonga from Lwayo village in the area of traditional authority Nthalire in the district.

It is reported that the suspect had a one year and nine months old baby girl who was sick often.

On Monday she left home (Mahowe) for Nthalire trading centre with her baby.

On the way it is believed that she killed the baby by suffocating her with a piece of cloth and  threw her body in a toilet.

When she returned to her home village after some days, she was cornered of the missing child and later she revealed the ordeal.

The scene was visited by the police and the health personnel from Nthalire after a tip who found the body in a decomposed state.

It is alleged that she killed the baby because she was tired with her frequent illnesses.

She will appear in court soon to answer murder charges.

