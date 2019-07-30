Court orders disclosure of  account for ‘cashgate’ suspect Kamwangala 

High Court in Lilongwe has ordered full disclosure of the bank account of cashgate suspect account of Kate Kamwangala by 2 August 2019.

Judge Fiona Mwale made the order that that Kamwangala, who is facing charges of theft and money laundering K28 million, to comply in dislosing the details of the image chagque deposited in her bank account within the given period though defence lawyers were asking for 21 days.

High Court Assistant Registrar Madalitso Chimwaza confirmed that what it means is that the information regarding the image cheque should be disclosed and certified by the bank.

Currently, the case has been stalling following the selling of Inde Bank.

“What is happening is that the National Bank which bought Inde Bank has been failing to access information of the Inde Bank,” said Chimwaza.

Kamwangala case started before Justice Esmie Chombo where the accused pleaded not guilty.

She was granted bail upon production of two sureties amounting to K2.5 million and non-cash bond of K50 million, but had to stay in jail for 21 days pending investigation.

In a related Cashgate case involving Sibongire Chimpango, the High Court registrar said the matter was scheduled for 25 July 2019 but it has been shifted to another date because the date clashed with the Constitution Court electoral case.

“The case will be at court for hearing soon under the the new date,”she said.

Kamwangala, is defending herself in a case under criminal case number 47 of 2013 in cashgate related.

The two are suspected to have defrauded government public funds amounting to K111 million contrary to the public accounts management Act which bars mismanagement of funds of any kind.

Kamwangala is accused of obtaining money by false pretences/theft and money laundering.

According to court documents, it is believed that Kamwangala through her company registered as Exploration, during the month of August 2013, fraudulently deposited a Government Cheque number 016142 dated 02 August, 2013 payable to Exploration amounting to K17 million and another cheque number 016143 amounting to K11 million.

All amounts on the cheque being from the Ministry of Tourism vote yet the company did not render any service to the Ministry of Tourism nor had a contract with the Ministry.

The suspect according to the court documents was arrested, cautioned and formally charged with offence of theft by obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering.

While Sibongire Thawani Chimpango during the month of August 2013, in conjunction with Mr Chilembwe (deceased), formed a common intention and stole K84 million contrary to section 278 as read with section 22 of the penal code and money laundering proceeds of crime and terrorist financing act.

The offence of money laundering attracts a custodial sentence of 10 years if a person fails to comply with pecuniary penalty orders, but it does not remove the potential of the imprisonment, according to High Court ruling in Zomba made by ustice Redson Kapindu on legal process once the court convicts a Cashgate suspect on theft and money laundering charges.

