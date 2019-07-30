Malawi women’s team in Port Elizabeth: Vinkhumbo from netball world cup now to football Cosafa duties

The Malawi Women’s Football National Team arrived in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on Monday evening ahead of the 2019 Women’s Cosafa Tournament.

The lowest funding among all national teams, the women’s football team have their first game against Madagascar on Wednesday before facing hosts South Africa.

Vice Captain for the Malawi side, Towera Vinkhumbo, said she expects a tough tournament as each competing team would want to take medals back home.

“The morale is high in our camp. Our target is to qualify and to bring medals to Malawi. We need to work hard as a team and I am so hopeful that we shall win our first match,” said the defender.

Vinkhumbo joined the women’s national football teamcamp immediately after her arrival from the United Kingdom where she also represented the nation at the Vitality Netball World Cup that took place in Liverpool.

She is also a defender for the Malawi Netball Queens. Besides netball and women’s football, Towera Vinkhumbo also plays basketball.

Coach for the Malawi Women’s Football Team, Abel Mkandawire, said his players were in good mood to compete in the tournament.

“I have been telling the girls that it’s their chance to showcase their talent even with the absence of regulars such as the Chawinga sisters. We will take each and every game as it comes but we would want to go as far as the semi finals,” explained Mkandawire.

Foreign-based stars Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga will be conspicuously missing in the Malawi squad as they are engaged with their respective clubs.

