IG pushes Buleya Lule probe delays to state bureaucracy 

Inspector General of police Rodney Jose has painted a bleak picture on the prosecution of police officers who killed in cold blood an albino boy suspect in police custody.

At a news conference on Monday in Lilongwe, Jose said the file on the killing of Buleya Lule was sent to the office of the director of public prosecution (DPP) for advice.

“There was a commission of inquiry which was instituted by the Malawi Human Rights Commission. I appointed a special task force to look into the report by the MHRC and we have sent the report by the special task force and that of the MHRC to the DPP to study them and gives us advice. It is a bulky report,” said Jose.

Buleya Lule was killed in February during interrogation by a team of police officers following reports that he killed a boy with albinism in Dedza.

One of the police suspects in the killing of Lule is the acting police commissioner for the centre who is also wife to president Peter Mutharika’s chief of guard Norman Chisale.

Just a last month, the police said they had sought an advice from the attorney general who had recommended that a coroner by appointed to probe Lule’s death.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :