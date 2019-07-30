Malawi court sets August 5 to assess compensation for woman erroneously put on ARVs

High Court of Malawi has set aside August 5 to assess damages in an out of court settlement of a woman who is demanding K30 million for erroneously put on life prolonging drugs for HIV patients – ARVs when she was negative.

Court documents signed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court and High Court indicate that the assessment will be done in Lilongwe on how much the woman, Agnes Jumbe from Mulanje should get.

Lawyer William Chiwaya representing fJumbe said he had applied to the court to engage it in the assessment of the compensation after the state was reluctant to make its own assessment.

“Although they had agreed earlier to pay the compensation, they were reluctant to make the assessment themselves,” said Chiwaya.

Jumbe was put on anti-retroviral therapy for three years after a medical staff at Thuchila Health Centre in Mulanje swapped her HIV tests with that another person when she went to the health facility for tests because she was pregnant.

Jumbe’s husband deserted her upon hearing that she was HIV positive and attracted ridicule from other people in her society.

