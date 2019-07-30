Malawi faith leaders divided: Some clergy forms PAC parallel body

Some clergy have formed what they call Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue which they say is aimed at pacifying the country at this political crossroad and initiate dialogue for the political impasse.

A statement from the Forum seen by Nyasa Times says the founding interim chairperson is Reverend Joseph Bvumbwe and Reverend Timothy Nyasulu is the vice chairperson.

Reverend Brighton Malasa is the secretary and others who make up the interim executive committee include Reverend Edward Chitsonga, Monsignor Boniface Tamani.

The interim committee is also made up of Reverend Madalitso Mbewe, Reverend Matiya Nkhoma, Bishop Charles Tsukuluza, Pastor Frackson Kuyama, Apostle Stanley Ndovie, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, Reverend Masauko Mbolembole, Alhaji Adam Mwale and Reverend Alex Maulana.

Reports say the Forum has been fully funded by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to counter attack the influence of the quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

PAC is a credible inter-faith human rights and policy watchdog, was formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty system of government.

In the aftermath of the May 21 Tripartite Elections and the tension that ensued, especially surrounding the announcement of the presidential results, PAC embarked on a mission to engage presidential candidates to find a solution to the electoral impasse.

In an earlier statement jointly signed by board chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota and publicity secretary Reverend Father Peter Mulomole, the body said since May 22 it held face-to-face and telephone conversations with some of the presidential candidates to learn more on the challenges facing the result management system.

In 2014, PAC also played a role in opening dialogue among contestants to resolve the election stalemate, again relating to the presidential contest.

The peace declaration serves as a goodwill document for dialogue, mediation and political settlement should things go wrong after voting.

