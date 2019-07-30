Mulhakho wa Alhomwe needs K13m for Ngolongoliwa funeral

The cultural group Mulhakho wa Alhomwe says it needs K13 million for the funeral of the Lhomwe paramount chief, Ngolongoliwa.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka has since asked all Lhomwes and others to contribute.

“Following the loss of our beloved paramount, Mulhakho wa Alhomwe would like to appeal to all members to contribute towards the funeral expenses,” said Mpuluka.

Ngolongoliwa died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer and will be buried at his Mtundawosema headquarters in Thyolo with full military honours.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, chairman of Mulhako wa Alhomwe Leston Mulli said Ngolongoliwa was a unifying figure for the lhomwes.

He said the fallen chief was steadfast to ensure that Malawi experiences development not only in the Lhomwe belt but across the country.

