Court orders DPP to pay back K14m to councils

A court in Zomba has ordered the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pay back K14 million the party illegally solicited from councils for a blue night event.

The money was illegally solicited in 2019 when the party was in power, prompting some civil organisations to drag the party to court to force it refund the money back to government coffers.

Justice Zione Ntaba has ordered the DPP to refund the money to the councils within 30 days.

Defense lawyer, Chimwemwe Sikwese said he will consult party officials for the way forward following the judgment.

He said he is currently studying the verdict before consulting his clients for their opinion on whether to appeal or not.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!