Chakwera appoints techpreneur Mayamiko Nkoloma as NPC Commissioner

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appointed telecommunications expert, Mayamiko Nkoloma, as a Commissioner for the National Planning Commission (NPC).

Nkoloma is the founder and director of iMoSYS Mayamiko Nkoloma and a lecturer of Telecommunications at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

His appointment is with effect from May 3, 2023, and is subject to confirmation by Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, according to a copy of the letter of the appointment dated May 29, 2023.

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations, Peter Simbani, says in the appointment letter that Nkoloma will be advised when he will be required to appear before the Parliamentary Committee for confirmation.

“You shall be advised when this procedure by the Parliamentary Committee shall be undertaken….The tenure of Commission is five years meaning that your term shall expire on 2 May 2028,” reads the letter in part.

