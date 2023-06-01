Ntcheu central east constituents petition Norman Chisale to stand as MP in 2025

Constituents in newly demarcated Ntcheu Central Central East Constituency on Thursday petitioned Norman Chisale, private bodyguard of former President, Peter Mutharika to stand as legislator for the area in the 2025 general elections.

Leader for the constituents, Godfully Mandexy claimed Chisale has good morals, saying if elected, as their parliamentary representative, peoples’ livelihoods will be transformed in the area.

The constituents petitioned Chisale at his home village, Thumbi, Traditional Authority (TA) Champiti and gave him seven days to respond to the request.

But Chisale has ruled out the possibility of joining active politics, saying he is currently concentrating on religious charity works in the area.

