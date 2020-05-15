Court orders father to pay K90 000 fine for refusing child medical care

A court has fined a father K90 000 for refusing his child medical attention when he fell sick.

The Second Grade Magistrate court in Chikwawa has ordered a 35 – year – old man, Madukano Nkhuwawe to pay the fine or in default to serve 15 months jail term for child neglect.

State prosecutor Emmanuel Namarwa told the court that on 27 February 2020, Nkhuwawe’s 12 – months – old son fell sick, but due to his religious beliefs, the father never took him to hospital contravening section 165 of the penal code.

Namarwa further told the court that after hearing the news, police rushed to the house of Nkhuwawe.

By this time the child’s condition had become worse forcing the law enforcers to take the child to hospital where he was diagnosed with anaemia.

In court, the father pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade two witnesses. Magistrate Yolam Zebron convicted him.

Namarwa asked for a stiff penalty saying act of the convict is dangerous to lives of children.

In mitigation, the convict asked for leniency saying he is married and looks after his two children.

Meanwhile the convict has paid the fine.

Nkhuwawe hails from Mwita village, Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District.

