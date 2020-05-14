DPP powering ‘bottom-up’ campaign model: Nankhumwa visits Mwanza, Neno

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is reviewing its “top-down” election campaign model and decentralizing its political activities to allow for a “bottom-up” approach where grassroots party leadership take greater political participation in the election campaign ahead of the July 2, 2020 presidential polls and beyond.

“We’re decentralizing our election campaign approach in the short and medium term. In the long term, we want to completely overhaul our system where the grassroots leadership must have a greater say in the affairs of the party than is the case now.

“In simple terms, we desire that the grassroots leadership takes charge and spearhead election campaign in their respective constituencies and districts instead of party executives dictating matters from above.

“The grassroots leaders, who include MPs, ward councillors, district and area committee members must be responsible for growing the party; mobilization and recruitment of new members in their respective areas. We’re employing that model in the on-going presidential election campaign as a motivational drive,” DPP Vice President for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Nankhumwa was briefing reporters on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after he held closed door meetings with DPP leaders from Mwanza West and Central and Neno North and South Constituencies, who included MPs Nicholas Harry Dausi (Mwanza Central), Joy Chitsulo (Mwanza West) and Thoko Tembo (Neno North), former MPs, ward councillors, district and constituency committee members, among others.

He was accompanied by the Director of Women in the region, Bertha Nachuma and Director of Youth, Yona Mlotha, among others.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said, however, for the model to be effective, the “owners of the party” must show individual and collective commitment to lead, especially in analyzing political contexts in their respective areas, and making relevant recommendations to the top national leadership for action.

“As a party, we shall encourage such kind of commitment as we draw closer to the polling day. I have informed the leaders that time is our greatest enemy and we need to move with speed to win the forthcoming polls,” said Nankhumwa.

This was the second day of a series of meetings that the DPP Southern Region committee has lined up with leaders in all southern region districts.

On Tuesday, Nankhumwa met DPP committee members and MPs from Mulanje and Phalombe.

On the appointment of President of UDF, Atupele Muluzi, as running mate to DPP/UDF alliance presidential candidate President Peter Mutharika, Nankhumwa said he took time to inform the members that this was the best decision because Atupele Muluzi is a trustworthy young man who is full of maturity and integrity.

“I informed them that it is President Mutharika’s candid belief that time to exclude and overlook young as political leaders in over. Politics must now be a space for young people while the politically experienced continue to offer the necessary guidance.

Said Nankhumwa: “I encouraged members to support President Mutharika and Honourable Atupele Muluzi so that the DPP/UDF alliance emerges victorious on July 2.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!