Court releases on bail  police officers in K780m fraud

The Lilongwe magistrates’ court has on Tuesday released seven senior police officers suspected to have swindled the law enforcement agency a staggering K780 million.

The police officers, who were in the Malawi Police Service Finance department and held senior ranks of up to commissioner, have paid K100,000 each to secure their bail bond.

The State did not object to the bail.

The suspects are director of finance, Tadius Samveka, officer in charge of audit, Kingsley Mzuma, service pay master, Howkins Chadzandiyani, in charge Treasury office Chimwemwe Banda Mbwela, in charge of advance Section, Enock Chulu and two accounts assistants Ngalipa Chiramiramadzi and Suzgo Mwamlima.

They falsified a welfare club account number 1233537 at National Bank belonging to Malawi Police Service by depositing government cheques meant for Account number 1.

Other bail conditions according to senior resident magistrate Shyreen Chirwa include;

K10 million surity non- cash , surrendering travel documents, cooperating with further investigations and asking for permission from prosecution and investigations office before traveling outside. Hearing will resume on December 10, 2020.

The seven are yet to take plea but have been charged with six counts namely fraudulent false accounting, theft , forgery of stamp, forgery, uttering false document and money laundering

The case has been adjourned to December 10, 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares