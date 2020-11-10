Mutharika tells DPP governors to ignore Nankhumwa

November 10, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Former president Peter Mutharika has told governors of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to ignore embattled vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa and his faction and recognize the new leadership the national governing council has appointed.

Mutharika: DPP Vice President south is Mwanamvekha
Msaka with Sheikh Ntenje visited  Mutharika

Mutharika issued the order on Monday when he met district governors from the eastern region at his residence in Mangochi.

However, the order could be in contempt of court as Nankhumwa, party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and treasurer general Jappie Mhango obtained a court injunction reinstating the party from removing them in their positions in the party.

The governors  were led by the party’s vice president for the eastern region, Bright Msaka and the regional governor Sheikh Imran Mtenje.

Mutharika told the governors that they should recognise the newly appointed leaders who include Samuel Tembenu as secretary general and Joseph Mwanamvekha who is now vice president of the party for the south.

Several governors who spoke during the audience expressed their loyalty to the former State President and their support for the steps that the leadership has put in place for the rebuilding of the  party.

The governors unanimously agreed to strengthen the party and denounced those who were leading camps in the party, saying this would frustrate the restructuring efforts.

They therefore  lobbied the President and the leadership to deal decisively with those trying to destabilise and hijack the party.

The governors also encouraged the party president to continue leading the party up to the next convention to be held  tentatively in 2023 where the party will elect it’s leadership.

Last week governors from the Southern Region also visited the former State President at his lakeside retirement home in Mangochi.

They all leave the retirement home of the former president with blue envelops containing cash handouts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter
Peter
2 hours ago

I we mazira zakukhuza cha

0
Reply
Maggie Makono
Maggie Makono
3 hours ago

Stupid people of Malawi. These blind morons, they already know that Mutharika is finished, but still they r singing and worshiping him, for what? Plz Malawians, this is not the time to worship these clueless leaders, more especially this old man, Mutharika. The guy is useless and hopeless, i rest my case

0
Reply
Mzedi
Mzedi
3 hours ago

Bravo apm Bravo! Uyu nankhumwa atiwonongela chipani chatu jakunong’achi.

0
Reply
Mazira
Mazira
3 hours ago

So apparently APM has cash to splash to DPP governors and all those who pay him a visit but he has no cash to buy food and other essentials hence his request to ACB to unfreeze his bank accounts?…that baffles me

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi to have  free public Wi-Fi hotspot: TNM partners with government

TNM Plc has partnered with Malawi government to provide free Wi-Fi in selected public places across the country over a...

Close