Court sentences man for ejaculating semen in boy’s mouth

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 37-year-old man to eight years in jail with hard labour for ejaculating his semen into the mouth of a nine-year old boy.

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court convicted Chisomo Mazoni on a charge of sexual activity with a child.

Lilongwe Police Deputy spokesperson Benjamin Foster confirmed the development; adding the offence contravenes Section 160B(1) of the Penal code and attracts a maximum 14-year jail term.

“State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Steve Galleta, who is based at Namitete Police Post, told the court that the convict committed the crime on May 25 2022 at Sinsamala Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalolo in the district.

“Galleta said the convict called the boy into his bedroom and enticed him to lick his manhood in exchange of a K100 note and roasted goat skin, as payment,” said Foster.

He said the little child complied until the convict ejaculated in his mouth.

Later, the victim narrated his ordeal to his mother who took the matter up to Nathenje Police Post.

Foster said Mazoni pleaded not guilty and the state paraded four witnesses to prove its case.

In his submission, Galleta argued the convict’s actions were deplorable and shocking; hence the need to mete out a meaningful sentence.

However, Mazoni prayed for leniency, citing huge family obligations.

But Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza agreed with the State and sentenced the convict to eight years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mazoni comes from Sinsamala Village T/A Kalolo in Lilongwe District.

