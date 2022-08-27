Sports Council unveils Malawi Youth Games program to revamp grassroots sports in schools

Malawi National Council of Sports has launched Malawi Youth Games program it its campaign to revamp sports from grassroots level by bringing back primary and secondary schools competitions.

At the official launch on Thursday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise said the Malawi Youth Games program aim is to give opportunity to the school going pupils to be active and take part in sports and at the same time use sports as a tool that will attract and bring back school dropouts learners.

Madise said the country sports governing body believes that talent from all the sporting disciplines require to be nurtured at a tender age and that they are doing everything possible to make the learners to be active knowing that the future of sports is in the youth.

“Recently, sports has been dwindling since the departure of the CocaCola schools competition in 2017 and there has been a snail’s pace in terms of progress in our different disciplines since then especially during international competitions as we are failing to perform well and bring good results.

“This has been the major worry to every citizen because, frankly speaking, all these problems have been increasing because we have a very big gap between our nursery (schools) which normally feeds talent to the main clubs and national teams since there is no vibrant competitions due to lack of support.

“Such a situation which forced our coaches to face challenges in making strides in the areas of transition, hence majority of them clinging to the players who by now were supposed to be replaced with new blood.”

Madise further said through the Malawi Youth Games they will try — in conjunction with Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sports, Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA), school coaches and all the stakeholders — to work together in ensuring successful of the program and meet the targets of building talented players from all the sporting disciplines, who can represent the country and bring medals in the near future at international level.

MASSA president, Blackson Malamula promised to fully support the program by mobilizing schools to participate in all sporting activities so that the program should help in identification of untapped raw talent.

