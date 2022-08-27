UTM guru Chabunya underfire for attacking northerners

UTM national executive committee member and close aid to Vice President Saulos Chilima, Hellen Chabunya, has come under intense fire for insults and tantrums against people from the northern region she posted on Friday on her face book wall.

In the post, she blamed people from the northern region of nepotism simply because they have been picked to play for the Malawi National Netball Team, popularly known as the Queens.

Chabunya attached her sentiments to a screenshot of the Queens line up at the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in South Africa.

Chabunya first attacked Peace Chawinga before taking a dig at Laureen Ngwira, Towera Vinkhumbo, Grace Mwafulirwa, Takondwa Lwazi among others.

“Their coach is Chawinga, look at the surnames. We can’t be pointing fingers only when it is the Chewas or Lomwes. This is Tribalism,” wrote Chabunya who is also a close aide to party president Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Coincidentally, Chabunya’s anger with Northerners comes at the back of UTM’s poor showing at the recent local government elections held in Chitipa, Karonga and Balaka.

UTM candidates performed miserably in all the three wards where MCP won the Northern Region seats while United Democratic Front scooped the seat in Balaka.

Chabunya is a failed politician who once wanted to contest as councillor for Lilongwe Chigoneka Ward with one eye on becoming mayor of Lilongwe City.

Upon being rejected by Malawi Congress Party during nominations, she jumped ship to UTM but still failed to realize her dream.

To make matters worse she also failed to make the cut for any public position when Tonse Alliance won the 2020 Fresh Presidential election.

Her post, which was later taken down, has offended people from the Northern Region who have labelled her remarks as divisive and careless.