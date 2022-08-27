High Court snubs Mulli as it throws out his application for appeal on bus depots

High Court Judge Jabar Alide has discharged a stay order he granted the National Bus Service in the bus depot legal battle between government and business mogul Leston Mulli’s National Bus Company.

This means National Bus Company cannot appeal against the court ruling which reverted the management of bus depots across the country to government through local councils.

National Bus Company intended to appeal against his ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In his Friday, August 26, 2022 order, Justice Alide says upon hearing from Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, he has deemed it fit to withdraw the permission he granted the company on August 19, that the Leston Mulli owned company would challenge his earlier judgment.

The said order removed the injunction which was restraining government from managing some of the bus depots across the country which have in the past eight years been managed by National Bus Company.

Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga has since handed over the Lilongwe Bus Depot to the City Council to manage it.

Mulli illegally took the management of bus depots across the country using his powerful connections and influence in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!