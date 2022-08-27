Nankhumwa proposes diversion of MAREP funds towards Kapichira Hydro Power Plant rehab

Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa has suggested that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to authorize Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) to get the needed K17 billion funds from Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) to rehabilitate Kapichira Hydro Power station to end electricity woes.

Nankhumwa said in a letter to the President Chakwera available to Nyasa Times on Thursday that Marep has now over K50 billion which is just lying idle as it generates K20 billion every year and for two years the funds have been dormant.

“This money from Marep is enough to rehabilitate the Kapichira Hydro Power station as a crisis measure while processes to obtain money from the World Bank and elsewhere they are obtaining can be done later,” he said.

Nankhumwa noted that there cannot be any Marep without a solid Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Egenco because Marep thrives on a backbone of the two institutions.

Therefore, he said, it is important to start by solving the Kapichira Hydro Power station first before extending electrification to other areas.

Nankhumwa added: “This power crisis Your Excellency, must be attended to and implemented with speed because already we have lost time.

However, Nankhumwa’s suggestions has been welcomed by many people describing it as a constructive.