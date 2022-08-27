Church to hold international youth seminar in Lilongwe

Glorious Light International Church has organised a two-day youth seminar to be held from 3-4 September, 2022.

The seminar will be held under the theme: Jesus my Changer.

Founder and Overseer of the church, Bishop Abraham Simama, told reporters in Lilongwe on Thursday during a press conference that the seminar aims at changing the youths from waste to best.

“Through this seminar we would like to see young people to change their mindset to become responsible people,” he said.

Simama said there are so many challenges youths are facing nowadays including drug and alcohol abuse, failure in life, broken marriages and lack in progress among others.

Simama believes that when the youths attend the seminar they will receive deliverance and the word of God where they will start seeing change in their lives.

During the seminar, he said, they will ask the Lord to give young people the spirit of creativity to do things on their own without waiting for government to employ them.

Simama therefore appealed to young people to stand up and change because God can do something in them if they accept him into their lives.

Simama also announced that his church will provide food and non food assistance to 1500 families around Lilongwe.

However, the seminar will be attended by youths from Nigeria led by Prophetess Yinka and Anne.

