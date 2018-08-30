Court sentences Mulanje nurse to 5 years in jail for raping teen expectant mother

First grade Magistrate court in Mulanje has sentenced a 28 year old male nurse, Arthur Moses Chiulika to five years imprisonment with hard labor for raping an expectant mother.

Chiulika, who was working at Chinyama health centre in Mulanje, was arrested in February this year for allegedly raping an 18 year old expectant mother at the facility.

The victim [name shielded] reported the issue at Chinyama police unit.

Following the report police arrested him and charged him with an offence of rape that contravenes section 133 of the penal code. But appearing before First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa the accused pleaded not guilty.

To prove the case, state through Sub Inspector Annock Fumbo, paraded four witnesses.

Satisfied with the given evidence, Magistrate Maruwasa found the accused guilty and convicted him.

In submission Sub Inspector Fumbo prayed for a stiff penalty to the offender saying what he did showed irresponsibility and unethical.

He said as a lesson to him and deterring factor to others, the accused required a stiff penalty.

Giving his sentence on Tuesday, magistrate Maruwasa agreed with the state saying the accused had indeed behaved irresponsibly hence deserving a stiff penalty.

He therefore sentenced Chiulika who was being represented by Mauya Msuku of Banda and company to five years imprisonment with hard labor.

Chiulika hails from Nkali village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

