Luv C reaches out to communities: Releases ‘Blessed’ video

Following the release of his first gospel single “Blessed” under Letswai Management, Chikondi Chisale also known as Luv C has embarked on a community outreach program dubbed “Blessed Outreach”.

Luv C said the outreach was inspired by expressing gratitude towards God.

“I am greatful for what God has done in my life, my family and friends. I feel like as human beings, we tend to focus much on what needs to be done forgeting what has already been done.

“Unlike the feeling of needing more, as a christian, I feel there is more I can do to reach out and connect with people. So in view of that, I recently held an outreach in Kasungu,” Luv C explained.

He said the Blessed outreach event in Kasungu included soccer, netball tournament and a mobile clinic.

“We brought clinicians and bought medicines. So incorporated the physical, social and religious issues to connect with people at all levels,” Luv C narrated.

He then revealed that he has collaborated with Chicago based Parkview Christian Church and Malawi’s E-3 Worldwide for sponsorship.

Meanwhile, Luv C has released “Blessed” videos in which he has featured artists, businessmen and ordinary people.

He has also promised release new projects each month starting with “Wamkulu” scheduled to be released in September.

“Blessed” features Kelvin Sings and has been produced by Cuff B Jimz.

Luv C is a rapper/sing-jay with an impressive track record that dates back to 2013.

He has worked with some of the best in the Malawian music industry such as Sangie on ‘Hakuna Matata’, Phyzix on ‘M.M.K’(Mghetto Mulibe Kape), and with Nesnes on arguably his ground breaking single, ‘Wakonzeka’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :