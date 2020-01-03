Court sentences teenboy to jail for living with girl 13 as ‘wife’

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 19-year-old boy to 11 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement.

State prosecutor Thoko Juziwei told the court that Maulana Mwamadi took a 13-year-old girl without her parents consent and started leaving with her as husband and wife.

Juziwei said this was after the girl went missing from her home and her parents went flat out searching for her.

In Court, Mwamadi pleaded guilty to all the charges of defilement and abduction.

In mitigation, he said he was the first offender therefore asked for leniency but the magistrate said the charges were felonious in nature.

The magistrate also said looking at the age of the girl, Mwamadi ought to have behaved responsibly towards not marrying her as was the case.

The magistrate Damiano Banda then slapped Maulana with an 11-year-jail term for defilement and 15 months for abduction which will run concurrently.

Maulana comes from Chimbuna village in chief Kaomba’s area in Kasungu.

