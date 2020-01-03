Flooding interrupts water supply in Lilongwe, surrounding areas

Utility body, the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB), has announced that her customers should brace for an intermittent supply of water following a reduction in production that has been mainly caused by “a sudden increase of silt and debris” in the Lilongwe River.

A statement shared by LWB spokesperson, Maurice Nkawihe, to Nyasa Times says that the development projects that customers in Lilongwe City and surrounding areas will be “experiencing low pressure or no water” since its main treatment plant in Area 3 has been heavily affected.

“The silt and debris are clogging our production plant and machines; and the only necessary measure for the Board right now is to reduce production capacity to avoid compromising water quality and standards during purification process.

“LWB would, therefore, like to assure all customers that it is working [round] the clock to ensure water production is normalized. At the meantime, to mitigate the situation, the Board will be dispersing water browsers to critically affected areas,” reads the statement in part.

The Board, according to the statement, advises customers to use any stored water sparingly until normal supply is restored.

Further reads the statement: “The Board, would also like to take this opportunity to advise the general public against dumping of waste materials in the Lilongwe River or its tributaries to avoid re-occurrence of similar incidence in the future.”

