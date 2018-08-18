Court sets August 28 for Msowoya Sectoon 65 case

The High Court in Lilongwe has set August 28 for the hearing of a case in which Forum for National Development (FND) has taken Speaker of the National Assembly to court for crossing the floor.

FND executive director Fyson Chodzi has confirmed that Msowoya will have to defend himself in court for crossing the floor in the 193 strong House after he resigned from the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to join the newly launched United Transformation Movement.

“The office of the Speaker is supposed to protect the Republican constitution and not flout it,” said Chodzi.

He said as speaker, Msowoya is supposed to kick out of parliament members who cross the floor but how could he do the same if he himself has crossed the floor.

Msowoya could not be reached for comment as he was attending the funeral of his brother who died on Thursday.

But there have been movements in the House on both sides with UladiMussa, Ralph Jooma, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira defecting from Peoples Party to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

