Court sets August 28 for Msowoya Sectoon 65 case

August 18, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The High Court in Lilongwe has set August 28 for the hearing of a case in which Forum for National Development (FND) has taken Speaker of the National Assembly to court for crossing the floor.

Msowoya: Speaker in dock over Section 65

FND executive director Fyson Chodzi has confirmed that Msowoya will have to defend himself in court for crossing the floor in the 193 strong House after he resigned from the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to join the newly launched United Transformation Movement.

“The office of the Speaker is supposed to protect the Republican constitution and not flout it,” said Chodzi.

He said as speaker, Msowoya is supposed to kick out of parliament members who cross the floor but how could he do the same if he himself has crossed the floor.

Msowoya could not be reached for comment as he was attending the funeral of his brother who died on Thursday.

But there have been movements in the House on both sides with UladiMussa, Ralph Jooma, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira defecting from Peoples Party to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Wiseman Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Time wasting, let us just wait for 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes