Prostitute brutally killed at a pub in Mponela

August 18, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

A 48 year old prostitute has been killed in Mponela, Dowa and police say they are hunting for her assailants.

Dowa police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado said Kavina Kapoli was found dead in a pool of blood in her room at Chisomo bar at Mponela where she plied her trade.

“Postmortem conducted at Mponela Health Centre showed that she died due to loss of blood. She had multiple stabbings in her body,” he said.

Kandiado said the police are yet to arrest her killers but investigations have started to find out who murdered her.

Kapoli came from chief M’mbelwa’s area in Mzimba.

Allan Mbewe
Guest
Allan Mbewe

What value do your graphic images add to your stories? Don’t you have minimum standards when it comes to images?

32 minutes ago

