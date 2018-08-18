Prostitute brutally killed at a pub in Mponela

A 48 year old prostitute has been killed in Mponela, Dowa and police say they are hunting for her assailants.

Dowa police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado said Kavina Kapoli was found dead in a pool of blood in her room at Chisomo bar at Mponela where she plied her trade.

“Postmortem conducted at Mponela Health Centre showed that she died due to loss of blood. She had multiple stabbings in her body,” he said.

Kandiado said the police are yet to arrest her killers but investigations have started to find out who murdered her.

Kapoli came from chief M’mbelwa’s area in Mzimba.

