Buy 3 Carlsbergs, enter ‘Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy’

As part of expressing love and appreciation to its consumers for believing in their products, organisers of the Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy, Castel Malawi Limited, have said they will maintain their previous procedure of allowing fans to buy 3 bottles of Carlsberg beer at the door in order to enter and watch the show.

Castel Malawi Senior Brands Manager for Alcoholic Beverages, Twikale Chirwa disclosed to Nyasa Times that they have decided to maintain the procedure as one way of giving an oportunity to their customers to come and patronise the event in large numbers as well as celebrate with their local artists.

“At Castel Malawi we always value our consumers as such we normally organise various events just to make sure that we are giving back the. One of the events is Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy and since its inception the entry fee has been to buy Carlsberg beer to enter,” said Chirwa.

He added that this year’s event will also be one of the best because customers will be tasting the good quality beer which the company is brewing and will continue to brew.

Meanwhile, the company has increased the list of urban music artists who are expected to perform during the event from 8 to 10.

The newly included names include veteran urban artist and Times TV presenter Black Jak and DJ Trick.

Other artists include Fredokiss, Nepman, Stich Fray, Dan Lu, Piksy, Sangie, Macelba and Soul AMP crew.

The event will be held on August 26 2018 at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre.