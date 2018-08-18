Chimunthu denies DPP link: ‘How is OPC announcing political party issues’

Former Speaker or Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda has blatantly denied that he would be interested in a move to rejoin the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and that he would be back in frontline politics.

Early this week, speculations were high that Chimunthu Banda is going to join DPP and will be officially welcomed into the party by President Peter Mutharika during a rally in Nkhotakota.

However, on Thursday he failed to officially welcome former secretary general of the ruling party as he did not show up at the rally.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Friday, Chimunthu said he knew nothing on reports that he is rejoining DPP and just learnt it through the media.

“I just read it like everyone else. Maybe it was just one of those tactics to attract more people to turn up,” he said.

The DPP and Office of President and Cabinet on Wednesday announced that Mutharika would officially welcome back Chimunthu Banda from his self imposed political exile after losing the party presidency to Mutharika in 2014 during convention.

Chimunthu Banda wondered how OPC would be making an announcement of a person joining a political party.

“Where on earth does OPC make such an announcement? It has never happened and it will never happen,” he said.

While Chimunthu Banda has a glittering political career, he is loathed within the DPP for allegedly conniving with former President Joyce Banda and her PP administration to prevent Peter Mutharika from becoming Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Late president Bingu wa Mutharika secured a landslide victory in 2009 when Chimunthu was Secretary General of DPP.

