Court Throws Out Mumba Order — MCP Candidate Stands

The High Court in Mzuzu has thrown out an order obtained by Trade Minister and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary aspirant for Mzimba Central, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba — clearing the way for Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire to stand in the September 16 elections.

The now-discharged order, granted on May 16, 2025, had directed MCP to reconduct primary elections in the constituency using delegates agreed upon during a stakeholder meeting held on January 17 in Euthini.

However, Justice Justus Kishindo ruled that Mumba secured the order through a “breach of the duty of full and frank disclosure,” rendering it invalid.

Reacting to the ruling, MCP lawyer Gift Dick Chimowa confirmed that the court’s decision cements Mkandawire’s candidacy, following his victory in the disputed May 11 primaries.

“This means Mkandawire will represent the party in the September polls,” said Chimowa. He added that while the legal battle may be settled, “the party’s door for dialogue remains open.”

Mumba’s lawyer, Khumbo Bonzoe Soko, had not commented on the ruling by the time of reporting.

