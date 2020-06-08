Covid-19 cases continue rising in Malawi 

Some parents are expressing worry over a recommendation from experts to have all schools open on July 23 following the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic  cases in the country.

Ministry of Health says 29 new cases have been identified  whichbrings the total active cases to 379 and total confirmed cases to 438.

The ministry says total number of tests conducted is 6423, whilst total number of recovered patients stands at 55 and total number of deaths remains at four.

This has alarmed some parents who feel their children would be insecure from the virus if the schools are open in July.

However, some students have threatened demonstrations if schools are not open in July.

