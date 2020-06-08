Kasambara questions why DPP has more MEC commissioners
Convicted former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara has blamed President Peter Mutharika for appointing more Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Malawi Electoral Commission than those from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
Kasambara wrote on his Facebook wall that the law is very clear to which parties were required to submit names to the appointing authority, saying only those that achieved 10 per cent of national parliamentary vote.
“Again, no party was to submit more than three names meaning no party was to have more than three of its commissioners appointed as commissioners,” he says.
Kasambara also says that the law is clear as to the fact that only suitably qualified persons are to be appointed.
“Hence if one has been declared incompetent surely that person is not suitable for appointment,” he says.
The President has retained his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representatives Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje from the previous embattled commission that presided over the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections whose presidential election was nullified over irregularities.
Besides Kunje and Mathanga, Mutharika also appointed a private practice lawyer Arthur Nathuru—who previously served at MEC on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket.
Others are Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) chairperson Steven Duwa and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has two representatives in the commission, namely former Nkhotakota South legislator Olivia Liwewe and corporate governance expert Anthony Mukumbwa.
However, Kasambara, has advised Malawians to calm.
“To all concerned Malawians, don’t fall into the trap of demos and litigation challenging the newly appointed commissioners. It’s a Trojan horse,” he says.
He says opposition political parties should concentrate on campaign and more so creating and investing in systems that will ensure voting and counting process integrity and creation of parallel tally centre.
However, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani says the President has not broken any law in reappointing the former MEC commissioners; Mathanga and Kunje.
Kasambara was convicted to 13 years for conspiracy to murder former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo but is currently on bail having been in prison for one year and seven months.
He served as minister during the administration of Joyce Banda but was jailed by High Court judge Michael Mtambo for conspiracy to murder in a crime linked to a multi-billion kwacha corruption ring widely known as Cashgate.
Kodi nyani uyu kasambala alipobe?
What this prisoner commenting? He should be languishing in prison. So he find a hiding place in utm. So I can you say this a change? Rubbish. Madame Kachale please this person needs to go back to prison. His fellow prisoners are waiting for him. Is he fine now after faking medical attention.
Mr Reporter it would have been better if you had quoted somebody else say for example your preferred political analysts not Ralph og all people. Your picture of him shows he ia an operative of a certain grouping ans his analysia ia definately compromiaed. It like getting a critical analysis from Dauai on DPP. That said Ada has a habit of wrong advice remember the term constructive resignation in the days of Bingu and the uturn he made to defend Chilumpha and was quashed by the courts not to defend Chilumpha after being fired from government funny mutonga guy.
Convict uyu mulandeni licence
Cashgate kasambara mbuzi ya munthu. Bwezani kaye ndalama zija ndeno mdzayambe kuyankhula kwa anthu. Zikutiwawabe mmtima osayiwala
The big questions is why you Ralph Kasambara is still enjoying bail when your fellow convicts, Pika an Mac Donald are languishing in jail. Is this not a traverse of justice?
Wokuba, wokupha uyu asatinyase. Chigaweng Choyipa mtima. bolanso ambuye adakatenga iyeyi Kusiya Clive Macholowe. Atleast Macholowe sang music for us.
Naye kasambala does he even know how to read the constitution. It says the party the secured 1/10 which in this case is MCP has to nominate 3 maximum. Maximum does not mean that all will be appointed. The party with more MPs will have more commissioners if they do wish to do so.
And MCP submitted a third name that was a witness to the trial which automatically according to our constitution is disqualified
Why would we even listen to an ex convict
convicted? so he can stand on moral ground and accuse others? funny.
Malawians also question why Ralph kasambara is still on bail when his co-accuses pika mano do and mc kumwembe are languishing in prison