Malawi police say no live bullet was used in Nselema
Malawi police in the Eastern Region have set the record straight that no single shot was fired when Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) and its political bedfellows United Democratic Front (UDF) thugs blocked roads to stop State Vice-President and Tonse Alliance running mate Saulos Chilima from going to Ngokwe, Ntaja and other places in Machinga on Friday.
Following the incident, the Vice President cancelled his rallies and returned halfway before Nselema, technically meaning that there was no any showdown between his security and the DPP/UDF supporters.
DPP-UDF running mate Atupele Muluzi and former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha, who is also Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) have separately accused Chilima that his bodyguards used live bullets and shot people.
However, Eastern Region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka has refuted these reports, clarifying that Chilima’s bodyguards did not reach Nselema and that no gun was used by the police who were deployed to Nselema.
“No live bullet was used. No gun was used. The only incident we had was that Nselema police used one teargas canister to disperse DPP/UDF supporters. This affected a lady but she is fine.
“The canister hit a man on the leg. He is fine too. In all this, there was no involvement of police from Chilima’s security detail,” said Sauka in an interview with Zodiak Brodcasting Station.
Asked to comment on the matter, UTM publicity secretary Chidanti Malunga said both Atupele Muluzi and Chilumpha are either being petty or largely uninformed.
Malunga said ruling a country is not by stoning, insulting or hacking people.
Master Dicks Mfune, a peace, security and conflict resolution expert at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi, has said there are indications that DPP-UDF Alliance are the architect of the violence.
He said: “They are creating anarchy so that the country becomes insecure and a State of Emergency is declared.
Youth-Decide Campaign team leader Charles Kajoloweka said in a statement madeavailable to Nyasa Timea that as the country counts down to the fresh presidential election, political intolerance and thuggery pose a worrying threat to a peaceful and credible election.
Reads the statement he signed: “Most disturbingly, authorities, including President Peter Mutharika, Minister of Homeland Security and the police, paradoxically remain unresponsive, unmoved, elusive and absent despite rising calls for law and order.
“The absence of decisive leadership to clamp down on the horrifying wave of criminal terror causes deadening concern and only nourishes public fears that the perpetrators could be agents of the ruling elite.”Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Che Atupele and Chilumpha muti njibwano? Kumangoyankhula za nkutu basi kuti mupeze sympathy mwagwa nayo, DPP/UDF is going down whether u like it or not
Kicks of a dying horse, they are desperate but time is not on their side
Atupele needs some sense as well………
Now, we shall see how Atupele and Cassim will react. The devil has been shamed.
Blame it on useless nyasatimes reporters. Pictures of Chilima stranded on the road were seen in the media and he did not even get to the said place but you went ahead to write the story without verification. Shame on you idiots. Paid to write fake news
Shity reports so how much did they pay you
So where did all these stories of shooting Atupere and his friends are spreading came from.
Ma Cadet mwamva kuchokera kwa ma Cadet anzanu ovala zipewa ,chocho mumuuze mwana wa njoka ung’onoung’ono ,kuti palibe adaombeledwa ku Mangochi atsamakhale ndi mphuma ngati atate a che ayi, tikamati utsogoleri umafuna kudekha otsati iziii, pano wapanga manyadzi
Kunamiza ana? Anthuwo anaziwombela Okha? Who carries live bullets in Malawi? Village Jemusi or trigger happy Malawi police? Absorbing yourselves of responsibility,protecting each other while people suffer. The people that got shot in Mzuzu, none got compensated. That is the Malawi we live in.
cadets carry live bullets in Malawi
@irresponsible opposition……. Malawi lost alot of Donor support that year when the Donors withdrew Aid because of DPP’s Dictator tendencies of Bingu.
Now his brother Peter wishes to do the same.
What is this other idiotic former vice president Qassim Chilumpha saying? Is he trying to appease the frail APM? He knows that APMs days in life are numbered and that when he dies udf will revenge on what Bingu did to udf in 2005. That is why all udf functionaries are excited about.
Atleast the truth come out
People were severely injured. Blood was spilt just as Chakwera said ‘we will spill blood”. Chilima anakhetsa mwazi. He should not have done that.
Foseki why block roads and carry Zikwange