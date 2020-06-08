Malawi police say no live bullet was used in Nselema

June 8, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 25 Comments

Malawi police in the Eastern Region have set the record straight that no single shot was fired when Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) and its political bedfellows United Democratic Front (UDF)  thugs blocked roads to stop State Vice-President and Tonse Alliance running mate Saulos Chilima from going to Ngokwe, Ntaja and other places in Machinga on Friday.

Chilima was forced to call off his scheduled whistle-stop tours in MachingaThe road at Nselema was blocked against Chilima

Following the incident, the Vice President cancelled his rallies and returned halfway before Nselema, technically meaning that there was no any showdown between his security and the DPP/UDF supporters.

DPP-UDF running mate Atupele Muluzi and former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha, who is also Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD)  have separately accused Chilima that his  bodyguards used live bullets and shot people.

However,  Eastern Region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka has refuted these reports, clarifying that Chilima’s bodyguards did not reach Nselema and that no gun was used by the police who were deployed to Nselema.

“No live bullet was used. No gun was used. The only incident we had was that Nselema police used one teargas canister  to disperse DPP/UDF supporters. This affected a lady but she is fine.

“The canister hit a man on the leg. He is fine too. In all this, there was no involvement of police from Chilima’s security detail,” said Sauka in an interview with Zodiak Brodcasting Station.

Asked to comment on the matter, UTM publicity secretary Chidanti Malunga said both Atupele Muluzi  and Chilumpha are  either being petty or largely uninformed.

Malunga said  ruling a country is not by stoning, insulting or hacking people.

Master Dicks Mfune, a peace, security and conflict resolution expert at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi,  has said there are  indications that  DPP-UDF Alliance are the architect of the violence.

He said: “They are creating anarchy so that the country becomes insecure and a State of Emergency is declared.

Youth-Decide Campaign team leader Charles Kajoloweka said in a statement madeavailable to Nyasa Timea that as the country counts down to the fresh presidential election, political intolerance and thuggery pose a worrying threat to a peaceful and credible election.

Reads the statement he signed: “Most disturbingly, authorities, including President Peter Mutharika, Minister of Homeland Security and the police, paradoxically remain unresponsive, unmoved, elusive and absent despite rising calls for law and order.

“The absence of decisive leadership to clamp down on the horrifying wave of criminal terror causes deadening concern and only nourishes public fears that the perpetrators could be agents of the ruling elite.”

Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

Che Atupele and Chilumpha muti njibwano? Kumangoyankhula za nkutu basi kuti mupeze sympathy mwagwa nayo, DPP/UDF is going down whether u like it or not

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TAC T TAC T
Guest
TAC T TAC T

Kicks of a dying horse, they are desperate but time is not on their side

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
political commentator
Guest
political commentator

Atupele needs some sense as well………

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sigweje
Guest
Sigweje

Now, we shall see how Atupele and Cassim will react. The devil has been shamed.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

Blame it on useless nyasatimes reporters. Pictures of Chilima stranded on the road were seen in the media and he did not even get to the said place but you went ahead to write the story without verification. Shame on you idiots. Paid to write fake news

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

Shity reports so how much did they pay you

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Aubrey
Guest
Aubrey

So where did all these stories of shooting Atupere and his friends are spreading came from.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mabvuto
Guest
Mabvuto

Ma Cadet mwamva kuchokera kwa ma Cadet anzanu ovala zipewa ,chocho mumuuze mwana wa njoka ung'onoung'ono ,kuti palibe adaombeledwa ku Mangochi atsamakhale ndi mphuma ngati atate a che ayi, tikamati utsogoleri umafuna kudekha otsati iziii, pano wapanga manyadzi

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Irresponsible opposition
Guest
Irresponsible opposition

Kunamiza ana? Anthuwo anaziwombela Okha? Who carries live bullets in Malawi? Village Jemusi or trigger happy Malawi police? Absorbing yourselves of responsibility,protecting each other while people suffer. The people that got shot in Mzuzu, none got compensated. That is the Malawi we live in.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
M'Malawi
Guest
M'Malawi

cadets carry live bullets in Malawi

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ben Phiri Jerusalem University
Guest
Ben Phiri Jerusalem University

@irresponsible opposition……. Malawi lost alot of Donor support that year when the Donors withdrew Aid because of DPP's Dictator tendencies of Bingu.
Now his brother Peter wishes to do the same.
Now his brother Peter wishes to do the same.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
APM Hands DPP back to UDF
Guest
APM Hands DPP back to UDF

What is this other idiotic former vice president Qassim Chilumpha saying? Is he trying to appease the frail APM? He knows that APMs days in life are numbered and that when he dies udf will revenge on what Bingu did to udf in 2005. That is why all udf functionaries are excited about.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Good critic Mtamba
Guest
Good critic Mtamba

Atleast the truth come out

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Wiloe
Guest
Wiloe

People were severely injured. Blood was spilt just as Chakwera said 'we will spill blood". Chilima anakhetsa mwazi. He should not have done that.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

Foseki why block roads and carry Zikwange

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
