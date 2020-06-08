Nyekhwe again! Court orders another re-run, UDF MP loses seat in Mangochi North East
United Democratic Front (UDF) Parliamentarian for Mangochi North East, Idi Kalosi has become the second casualty in the on-going May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections cases after the High Court in Blantyre has nullified the constituency’s legislative results and ordered a re-run.
The first MP to lose seat was Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarian for Mangochi West, Geoffrey Chiwondo, after court ordered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct a re-run in the constituency .
Now the Court has nullified Mangochi North East election refults, lawyer Chimwemwe Kalua confirmed.
The court observed that MEC failed to conduct a free and fair Parliamentary election, thus rendering the credibility of the election and its results questionable.
Kalosi said he welcomes the court’s judgement, but said he will go back on the ground to campaign to return the seat.
“I am not worried, I will campaign to win,” he said.
This means two seats in Mangochi will go for re-run and there is another case on Mangochi-Monkeybay constituency in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Gerald Kazembe who took the matter to court, challenging the elections’ results and the electoral body’s declaration of the DPP candidate Ralph Jooma as the winner.
MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the commission was a law-abiding institution and respects the court's judgment.
Tumbuka judiciary at work. We need a clean up.
Just nullify all elections so that we create a new erra. I find it a very good precedent.
Malawi should just go for a fresh General Elections involving Presidential, Parliamentarian and Councillors. There were a lot of irregularities in the last election
Now what the Cadets saying?? The Court always looks on the matter brought before them not day dreaming .
The presidential case was brought b4 the Court they rule on it and now it’s MPs doing likewise and the judgement is following smoothly in favour of Claimant.
So don’t talk cheat again about the judges.
Pro-opposition judges continuing their hatred of government.
Nde pali Nyekhwe pamenepo, MCP ndi azao aja azaluzaso ka kumeneko, tinene kuti simuziwa???? If was Central kapena North bolani, koma kumene kuja azawatswa ndithu.
Iiiiiii! Ndiye mukuona ngati chani? Awinanso uyuyu! Kukanakhala Kwa Nsundwe and dead north mwina tikanati 50-50, koma Ku Mangochi? Tivoteranso yemweyu, mulira! Munya muona
Awinanso kazembe don’t waste your money on African politics
Mathanga retained at Mec to help rig in favour of dpp, mwagwa nayo, sizikutheka this time around…….!
Those who have been asking why did the court not nullify the parliamentary elections, here is the evidence. A constituency in Mangochi does not affect that in Chitin. If a candidate has a case, you can seek court redress and if you convince them with evidence, you make it. So Mr Mutharika, `i hope you have seen the difference between presidency and constituency elections. A missed vote in chitipa does not affect blantyre at parliamentary elections , while in presidential it affects
Now you will win double